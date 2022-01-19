MARATHON — A Florida Keys environmental group is suing the city of Marathon, claiming it is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage in shallow wells, instead of deep wells that are used in other areas of the Keys.
The group, Friends of the Lower Keys, filed a lawsuit in federal court calling for the Middle Keys city to use deep injection wells immediately.
The city is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants from shallow sewage wells to the waters of the Florida Keys without a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System permit, according to the FOLKS lawsuit.
Marathon disposes of sewage through shallow wells that release pollutants 60 to 120 feet underground. But the ground into which Marathon has drilled its sewage wells is the highly porous limestone known as karst that makes up the island chain, the lawsuit states.
The rock is riddled with voids, tunnels and conduits that act as pipelines for sewage pollution to move away from the wells. Using these subsurface highways, pollutants migrate quickly — in a matter of days, and without substantial change in chemical composition — from Marathon’s wells to adjacent surface waters, the lawsuit alleges.
Marathon is also violating the Clean Water Act by discharging sewage pollution that contributes to the exceedance of state water quality standards, the lawsuit states.
“The nearshore waters that receive Marathon’s shallow sewage well discharges are already in violation of Florida water quality standards for nutrients,” the lawsuit claims. “Yet Marathon continues to discharge sewage with harmful levels of nutrients into these waters — as well as bacteria, pharmaceuticals, illicit drugs, personal care products, pesticides and other pollutants.”
Marathon is also violating the federal Endangered Species Act, according to the lawsuit.
“When it reaches surface waters, Marathon’s sewage pollution harms threatened and endangered species of fish, corals, turtles and other animals, and thus constitutes prohibited ‘take’ of these species under that law,” the lawsuit says. “The waters near Marathon, part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, are home to at least 23 species of animals that are federally listed as threatened or endangered. Many of the waters surrounding Marathon have been identified as ‘critical habitat’ for several of these threatened or endangered species. Marathon’s sewage pollution injures endangered corals, fish and other animals directly and indirectly too, by damaging sensitive habitats they rely upon, like coral reefs and seagrass beds.”
Florida law and Monroe County policies both require Marathon to abandon shallow sewage wells for deep sewage wells that dispose of pollution 2,000 feet or more below ground, the lawsuit says. Deep sewage wells are economically practical and are widely used by other municipalities across the Keys.
“They (deep wells) would eliminate Marathon’s impacts on nearby surface waters and Marathon’s violations of federal law,” the lawsuit says. “But despite decades of notice that deep wells should be used in the Florida Keys, and although the other major population centers in the Keys moved from shallow to deep sewage wells, Marathon continues to use shallow sewage wells and recently sought authorization to discharge even more sewage pollution through them.”
FOLKS requests the court “to compel Marathon to cease discharges from shallow sewage wells to surface waters without NPDES authorization, stop contributing to violations of water quality standards, use only deep wells for future subsurface disposal of sewage pollution and end the illegal ‘take’ of threatened and endangered animals.”
Marathon City Manager George Garrett and City Attorney Steve Williams declined to comment on the filing, stating it is pending litigation. Williams plans to address the Marathon City Council during a closed legal session on Feb. 8.