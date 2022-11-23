MARATHON — The Marathon City Council session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, was highlighted by officially accepting the results of the General Election, paving the way for installation of four new council members. They include newcomers Lynn Landry and Kenny Matlock, both Marathon contractors, and Jeff Smith, general manager of Royal Furniture.

Robyn Still, co-owner of the Tackle Box in Marathon, was also elected. Still had been appointed to the council in January after a special meeting when she was one of 14 applicants eventually selected by a coin toss to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Trevor Wofsey.