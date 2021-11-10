MARATHON — Tuesday’s Marathon City Council meeting was to begin with formally accepting the results of the Nov. 2 general election and installing Luis Gonzalez and Trevor Wofsey for the two at-large council seats. The council also was to designate and swear in the new honorary mayor and vice mayor. The meeting took place after press time.
Gonzalez and Wofsey received the most votes, outdistancing challengers Lynny del Gaizo and Greg Coldiron. Gonzalez will be serving his second term on the council, while newcomer Wofsey will be navigating his first term. Neither was likely to be designated as the mayor or vice mayor. That will likely include two of the remaining council members, Dan Zieg, Steve Cook and John Bartus, all of whom are terming out next year.
A brief, ceremonial “passing of the torch” from outgoing Councilman Mark Senmartin, who has served on the Council for eight years, to Wofsey, was also likely to occur.
Building Inspection Ordinance 2021-18 was scheduled to be discussed again after Senmartin objected to Zieg’s proposal at the October meeting that the ordinance only address two-story or taller structures in existence for 17 years or longer, as determined by a Marathon Building Official. Senmartin referenced a one-story commercial space in Marathon where the roof is caving and concrete is coming down, forcing the tenant to install netting for protection, a situation confirmed by Building Official Noe Martinez. They both urged the entire council to include one-story structures in the ordinance, because if not, as Martinez said, “it might come back to haunt us.” City Attorney Steve Williams agreed all buildings should be included for public safety reasons.
The council has been reviewing its responsibility to more frequently review and inspect older buildings for several months, following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Tower in Miami in June. Many municipalities across the state have or are taking similar actions to strengthen their building inspection and certification protocols.
There were several future land use and zoning designation changes scheduled to be heard and the council was also anticipating Williams’ follow up from the October session, when he promised a significant clean-up of the City Code book by the November meeting.
The council was scheduled to discuss Resolution 2021-110, which urges the Miami-Dade County Commission and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to deny the Proposed Development Master Plan amendment application to allow a large commercial development outside Miami’s Urban Development Boundary. This is based on the council’s strong desire that Miami-Dade County responsibly reviews and regulates land use on the mainland that could adversely affect the Keys.
The Marathon City Council has long had concerns about the impacts of development and expansion of the UDB and their impact on Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, each a national environmental treasure with important and diverse natural resources.
Finally, two somewhat noteworthy resolutions were on the docket. Resolution 2021-113 would accept a bid and approve a contract between the city and Cekra Inc. for upwards of $526,000 for several proposed repairs at the Coco Plum Bridge, 116th Street Bridge and 112th Street Bridge. This is the first time in over a year the council has addressed bridge repairs and likely is connected to the same concerns about concrete deterioration that prompted the building re-inspection ordinance.