The concrete base of the sculpture, the top of the small wave and the top of the big wave each mark the projected sea level rise forecast by NOAA for 2090.
Artist Craig Gray, left, meets Marathon Vice Mayor Robyn Still and Mayor Luis Gonzalez at the final installation of the piece at Sombrero Beach.
The carved granite is secured with pins and epoxy to last the ages.
City workers lift the heavy slabs into position.
MARATHON — The city of Marathon’s Sombrero Beach has a new art installation that comes with an important message about sea-level rise and climate change.
The rolling waves, sculpted out of granite by local artist Craig Gray, are inscribed with projected sea levels in the year 2090 for that very spot of the Middle Keys’ most popular beach.
