marathon seal

MARATHON — The Marathon City Council’s first public hearing to adopt a tentative budget and millage rate on Tuesday, Sept. 13, lasted just seven minutes — and that included the Pledge of Allegiance.

Finance Director Jennifer Johnson said due to discussions with staff and council, adjustments were made to the proposed 2022-23 budget, and the city was able to lower the property tax rate to 2.72 mills from 2.77, creating a 15.04% overall tax revenue increase over the rolled-back rate rather than 17.5% as had been projected. The rolled-back rate raises the same amount of property tax revenue in the next fiscal year as it did in the current year.