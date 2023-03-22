Fishermen's

Fishermen’s Community Hospital reopened in 2021 after sustaining major damage three years earlier from Hurricane Irma.

 File photo by LARRY BENVENUTI/Contributed

MARATHON — The mostly new Marathon City Council has faced challenges executing several key city decisions during its first four months on the dais. But at its March 14 session, the council finalized a narrow passing of the annual renewal of the MSTU (Municipal Special Taxing Unit) to fund Fishermen’s Community Hospital for at least another year.

After Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay presented a $145,000 budget surplus check to the city, based on his office’s fiscal responsibility in managing its contract with Marathon, the discussion for the next hour revolved around the MSTU.

