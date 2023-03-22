MARATHON — The mostly new Marathon City Council has faced challenges executing several key city decisions during its first four months on the dais. But at its March 14 session, the council finalized a narrow passing of the annual renewal of the MSTU (Municipal Special Taxing Unit) to fund Fishermen’s Community Hospital for at least another year.
After Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay presented a $145,000 budget surplus check to the city, based on his office’s fiscal responsibility in managing its contract with Marathon, the discussion for the next hour revolved around the MSTU.
Established in July 2018 by the Monroe County Commission so Baptist Health South Florida could rebuild Fishermen’s after Hurricane Irma, the special property tax is reviewed annually throughout its 10-year term. The council voted 4-1 in favor of maintaining the taxing district in 2022, but this year’s vote was 3-2, with now-Mayor Luis Gonzalez, the lone elected holdover from last year’s vote, changing course from his 2022 decision and voting against renewal.
Gonzalez was clear in his assessment of the annual vote: that the city has a commitment to review the MSTU renewal each year, not a commitment to approve it. Meanwhile, Fishermen’s CEO Drew Grossman and Baptist Board of Trustees chair Jay Hershoff, among others, stressed the hospital’s commitment to the community and implored the council to continue the funding, despite financial statements indicating a positive trend and a $17,483,000 gain in fiscal year 2022.
Gonzalez asked Hershoff to confirm that “no other Baptist hospitals have been recipients of a special taxing district,” which the board chair verified. Gonzalez emphasized that “our citizens are really struggling” and the financials BHSF presented indicated the hospital was on its way toward consistent profitability. The Fishermen’s contingent instead focused on the 2,692 uninsured and under-insured care recipients Fishermen’s served in 2022 and that 70% of those patients resided in the MSTU district zip codes.
While most of the council members were focused on the financials, Vice Mayor Robyn Still chastised the hospital for its lack of involvement at community events and demanded they “be more present” in the community if they expected to receive funding renewal next year.
The other carefully debated topic surrounded Resolution 2023-30, which would authorize the city to pursue the dissolution of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 500 42nd St. City Attorney Steve Williams prefaced the discussion by saying this resolution was not staff-directed, the city was well within its legal rights to dissolve the church as the last permit pulled on the property was 43 years ago, and that if a church is deemed “extinct,” the city can act.
Marathon activist Diane Scott, a vocal advocate for the former church and its property, criticized the council, at one point calling them “sick individuals” for considering this action. Ultimately, the council agreed to contact another church of the same “New Mount Zion Baptist” denomination — the closest one being in Homestead — to see whether there was interest in taking over the property. The council tabled decision until April based on Williams’ findings.
Other city business included Councilman Kenny Matlock’s suggestion to increase vacation rental trash rates and for an additional code enforcement position to monitor violations. Code Director Ted Lozier said no additional code officers have been hired since the February session, and that Public Works has been assisting in managing trash overflow. Still introduced an e-bike discussion, asking for guidelines on how to protect pedestrian safety. Williams agreed to review state statutes and update the council at the April session.
The council approved Ordinance 2023-03, amending the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which would “protect environmentally sensitive lands” and “the airport hammock buffer.” Essentially, city plan language will now align with the county in relation to natural resource protection of wetlands, estuaries, beaches, wildlife habitat and water quality.
Resolution 2023-31, which would allow the City Marina to raise rates by upward of 30%, was presented by Ports and Marina Director Sean Cannon. Councilman Jeff Smith questioned such an aggressive increase, to which Finance Manager Jennifer Johnson responded that the marina was projected to lose $314,000 in fiscal year 2022-23. The resolution was tabled to April to review impacts on local live-aboard owners.
Since December, the council has struggled to arrive at how to adjust BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees, since the city has a Building Department budget surplus and lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus. The council approved lowering future fees by about 42%, but still awaits an Ethics Commission opinion on how to address the subject of crediting past permit recipients. This is because four of the five current council members would be positively affected by that adoption, which poses a legal risk for the city.
Finally, Resolution 2023-33 passed, further clarifying the city’s boat ramp, trailer and Sombrero Beach parking fees, since the city has installed parking stations that are ready to be activated by the end of the month.