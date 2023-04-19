MARATHON — The Marathon City Council formally reinstated the city’s nonprofit grant pool at their April 11 council session and 23 local charities who applied for funding will receive grants ranging from $600 to $10,000.

“We’re hoping to make the most impact we can on the Marathon non-profits who serve working families,” said Vice Mayor Robyn Still, who first proposed restoring the grants in December.

rtamborrino@keysnews.com