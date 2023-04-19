MARATHON — The Marathon City Council formally reinstated the city’s nonprofit grant pool at their April 11 council session and 23 local charities who applied for funding will receive grants ranging from $600 to $10,000.
“We’re hoping to make the most impact we can on the Marathon non-profits who serve working families,” said Vice Mayor Robyn Still, who first proposed restoring the grants in December.
The pool was suspended after Hurricane Irma and had not been revisited until now. This was welcome news to these nonprofits, who have struggled the past three years with the aftereffects of COVID-19 and diminishing funding from traditional sources.
Nonprofits are sometimes referred to as a “community’s conscience,” and how these charities will use these newfound funds demonstrates the instrumental roles they play in a small community like Marathon.
Marathon Recreation Center, regarded by many as a Middle Keys gem for safe and affordable after-school care, requested and received $10,000. Directors Anthony and Diane Culver expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the city, as these funds will help to partially pay for program expenses, field trips, transportation costs, salaries, recreation equipment, and educational events and supplies.
Chris Todd Young, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys, requested and received $3,000. She said those funds are earmarked for home repairs for a disabled Marathon military veteran, whose wife is also disabled. Habitat’s “Aging in Place” program supports this type of giving.
Two nonprofits that serve those experiencing food insecurity also received grants: Independence Cay ($3,000) and KAIR ($4,400). KAIR Director Marj Roberts acknowledged that grant money from traditional sources for their food pantry had been cut $4,500 this year, so receiving $4,400 from the city “almost makes them whole.”
“We are very grateful for the food funds from the city,” she said. “Food inflation has really hurt locals and it’s a bigger expense in their budget now. Plus, Feeding America contributions are in real flux right now and their donated food options have been drastically reduced. Every food pantry up and down the Keys will feel that.”
Grace Jones Community Center requested $10,000 and received $8,400. Board Chair John Hunt was ecstatic to be acquiring these much-needed funds which support their food program. Grace Jones has historically provided two meals and a snack each day for five days a week for almost 60 students, because a high proportion of the families they serve are low income.
“These meals are critically important,” Hunt said. “Baby formula for infants has skyrocketed in price too and was scarce for some time”.
Helping low-income families and children is also a recurring theme for these funds. Crane Point Museum and Nature Center is receiving $4,500 to fund “Camp Crane,” an 11-week summer camp, where children get to swim, kayak, fish, play games and learn about science and nature.
Presents In Paradise received $4,200 and Director Sarah Bartus said this makes Christmas even more possible for less fortunate families. Last year, this nonprofit served 562 children with toys, shoes and clothing and this year about 40 children can be added to their giving. Bartus is constantly pursuing grants for emerging family requests and this grant will purchase STEM gifts like microscopes, telescopes and geology kits.
Michael Cunningham, CEO of Keys AHEC Health Centers, is no stranger to the emerging gaps in nonprofit funding. Cunningham’s request for $650,000 in state funding was surprisingly denied in its entirety last year, but he still was able to raise that amount elsewhere. Through the city’s grant, the $6,300 Keys AHEC is receiving will go toward nurse practitioner and dental staff salaries for their children’s dental program.
“We are very thankful to the city for bringing back this funding,” he said.
Kreative Kids Christian Academy Director Maria Vaillant said the $6,900 her preschool is receiving “was a surprise,” but added it will go toward training and salary for her day care staff and to purchase new playground equipment and expand children’s activities.
Dolphin Research Center received $3,300 and President and CEO Rita Irwin said those funds would support “Dolfriends for Marathon,” an interactive program for locals who have experienced some loss or need. The enrichment program will allow 25 locals to “forget their problems for a moment” during a visit to DRC.
Others receiving grants included the Guidance Care Center ($3,300), the Florida Keys SPCA-Marathon ($5,700), R3ACH ($4,300), the Autism Society of the Keys ($4,500), Educational Coalition for Monroe County ($5,000), Marathon Wild Bird Center ($2,900), Florida Keys Children’s Shelter ($2,500), Community Cooperative Preschool ($1,500), Leadership Monroe County ($1,800), and The Salvation Army and Florida Keys Concert Association ($600 each).
While most of the application requests were deemed reasonable, a couple made more aggressive requests. Marathon Community Theatre, for one, requested $100,000, the total amount available in the grant pool. They were not awarded funds. Likewise, the Domestic Abuse Shelter Inc. submitted a $50,000 request, but did receive $4,400.