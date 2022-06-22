MARATHON — The proposed Boot Key Bridge open-gap jump by Gymkhana/Hoonigan, which produces daring motorsports videos, is set to happen July 11, provided the full range of land- and water-based law enforcement and rescue agencies will be present.
Saying the bridge jump production will be a “postcard for the city” and that Gymkhana videos are the “most viewed films on the internet,” the production company representative showed a video of its latest car jump in Annapolis, Maryland, which was about 100 feet longer than the Boot Key jump would be. Then, Mayor John Bartus steered the measure toward acceptance.
The jump was conditionally approved by a narrow 3-2 margin, with Councilman Dan Zieg saying to not heed the advice of the city attorney and city engineer who were concerned about liability was folly. Councilman Luis Gonzalez also said no.
An additional concern, if an accident occurred, was that debris from the old bridge and piers could fall into the ocean, blocking the only navigable waterway for larger boats during hurricane season.
Hoonigan has contracted with Marathon Seawalls and Docks to be present during the event.
Producer and director David Wells of People First Media will film stunt driver Travis Pastrana as he jumps a custom car across the decommissioned span while a helicopter hovers underneath.
The city stands to receive $30,000 from Gymkhana/Hoonigan to benefit local youth programs upon conclusion of the bridge jump filming.
The council will require the production company to name the city on the $10 million insurance indemnity policy and provide the city with a written operational plan of the stunt.
In other action during last week’s meeting, the council approved a proposal to support Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, based in Marathon, by donating $30,000 for community health services and education.
The city amended its building development review appeal process to just five working days, reducing it from 30 days, to keep projects moving forward. Also, moving development ahead, City Manager George Garrett, Planning Director Brian Shea and City Attorney Steve Williams journeyed to Tallahassee on June 15 to iron out details about city development, including transfers of development rights, with the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Maria Covelli, the city’s grants coordinator, shared news from the Florida Communities Trust 2018 grant application process. A large grantee dropped out of the 2018 program, and Marathon’s applications for the Quay and 7-Mile Marina projects were next in the queue. Thus, the city is to receive about $1 million for the Quay property and $1.48 million for the 7-Mile Marina redevelopment.
Despite a property owner’s request to change land use and zoning on Avenue O in Coco Plum, the council denied making the vacant parcel residential medium. The city maintained the parcel was zoned suburban residential under Monroe County, and when the city adopted its Comprehensive Land Use Plan and zoning maps, the parcels were given a residential low designation.