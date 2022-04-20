MARATHON — The state and city of Marathon have approved a new draft memorandum of understanding dealing with the approval of building and construction permits, and the proposed agreement includes changes that give the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity more oversight when it comes to the approval of building permits within city limits.
The Marathon City Council approved the MOU at last week’s meeting as part of its bulk agenda with no discussion, despite it having implications on building and construction throughout the city. The DEO recently revoked the last MOU after the city issued building permits in a manner that DEO deemed inappropriate.
The DEO appealed the issuance of permits to the BoatWorks affordable housing project because the Marathon City Council recognized seven live-aboard vessels as Building Permit Allocation System housing units, which is an action no other local municipality or the Monroe County government has taken and could set an unusual precedent in the Florida Keys, where development is extremely regulated by both the local and state governments.
The new MOU agreement requires that more types of development approvals be rendered to DEO for review than the original MOU. For example, the MOU requires the state review of building permits and associated plans for new residential homes and commercial projects, in addition to conditional use permits, development agreements and other planning-type approvals that the city already provides. Such additional review would include any renovation of an existing home that expands beyond its current footprint, according to a news release from the city.
The MOU also requires DEO to review all development right transfers, variances and determinations of vested rights, Marathon City Manager George Garrett said. In addition, the MOU will require the state to review all projects that are denied by the city’s Planning Commission and then subsequently approved by the Marathon City Council, according to Garrett. Through the MOU, the state will also oversee permits granting accessory uses, such as building a swimming pool or a tiki hut.
Under Florida Statutes and the Administrative Code, all development orders in the Keys must be submitted to the state unless otherwise specified in an MOU agreement. Monroe County. Marathon and other Keys municipalities all have slightly different MOUs with the state, as they are all part of the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern.
Under current regulations for the city of Marathon, all permits require 30 days before construction can begin. If, however, a permit requires state review and approval, that can mean a wait time of 75 days before a permit becomes effective.
Garrett said he was pleased that the Marathon City Council has approved the new MOU with the understanding there may be further mutual revisions to limit the number and types of permits sent to the state and to minimize the overall time for permit review.
Marathon Mayor John Bartus said the reason the MOU was not discussed at last week’s meeting and was approved on consent agenda was because DEO drafted the MOU and supplied it to the city, and the city was still negotiating the terms. Bartus did not list specific issues the city was negotiating.
Officials with DEO did not return requests for comments on this story.
Correspondent Richard Tamborrino contributed to this report.