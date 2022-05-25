MARATHON — After several months of discussions, the governments of Marathon and Florida have approved and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on the issuing of building permits that became effective on May 11. Many permits will still take longer to issue due to new state review requirements.
The new MOU defines the information the city is required to provide the state Department of Economic Opportunity to validate planning approvals and building permits issued in Marathon, according to Marathon officials.
In late February, the state rescinded the long-standing agreement with the city after the city issued building permits to an affordable housing project that the DEO challenged and appealed.
The most recent MOU agreement eliminates review of some previously required development orders. While the city has the authority to issue permits for sewer connections, electrical plans and solar panels, it must still send the state complete documentation for any permit that involves pools, renovation or remodel, site work, temporary trailers, demolition, dredging or marine use, as well as the aforementioned new residential or new commercial building permits, city officials said.
“As we move forward with the amended MOU, the city of Marathon is hopeful that it can work with the state DEO to further streamline the number and types of permits sent to the state,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said.
Under current regulations for the city, all permits require 30 days before construction can begin in case there is an appeal. If, however, a permit requires state approval, that can mean a wait time of up to 75 days before a permit becomes effective. Discussions, as late as May 13, indicate that the city has the option to shorten its time frame to as little as five days. That would help in the efforts to streamline the joint review process for development orders sent to the state. Additionally, the city is working with the state to minimize the time that it takes for their review.
“We look forward to a continuing dialogue with DEO to meet their needs for review of development orders while working toward a more reasonable and expedited review time,” Garrett said.
DEO spokeswoman Morgan Jones said the city could take steps to reduce the 75-day waiting period. The DEO is “committed to being good partners” with Marathon and “looks forward to the new MOU,” Jones said.
In March, the city announced that the DEO rescinded its 17-year, long-standing agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change meant Marathon permit applicants would have to wait up to 75 days for the DEO to review the city’s development orders. The DEO informed Marathon officials that it had issued a notice of violation to the city after the city allowed four live-aboard boats to be counted as housing allocations when issuing building permits to the residential development on 39th Street.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and DEO oversees all development in the chain of islands.