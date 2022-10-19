MARATHON — And then there was one.
Only one experienced council member will remain on duty come November to guide the governing body that sets policy for the city of Marathon, which extends from the east end of the Seven Mile Bridge to the west end of Tom’s Harbors Bridge.
Luis Gonzalez, first elected in November 2018, remains on the Marathon City Council. Three other council members are termed out, according to City Clerk Diane Clavier, which means they cannot run for office this year due to the city charter’s limit on consecutive terms. They include John Bartus, Steven Cook and Dan Zieg.
Nine residents are running for office, aiming to fill the four seats, and will win a three-year seat if among the four top vote-getters in the citywide election set for Nov. 8. The person who gets the least amount of votes among the top four will fill the remainder of the two-year term of Trevor Wofsey’s vacated seat currently held by appointed replacement Robyn H. Still.
The new council is to take the oath of office at the first council meeting after the election, set for Nov. 15.
The candidates are Gerald Lynn Landry, James Michael Leonard, Kevin Macaulay, Kenny Matlock, Wayne Quarberg, Jeff Smith, Robyn H. Still, Richard Tamborrino and Ingrid Tyree. About half have raised war chests of $8,000 or more, based on the latest available campaign finance reports, including Landry ($11,550), Still ($10,120), Leonard ($9,800), Tamborrino ($9,400) and Smith ($8,850). Tyree has raised $4,450, Macaulay $3,285, Matlock $3,150, and Quarberg $1,600.
Many donations came from construction or real estate-related interests.
Landry received $1,000 apiece from Red Mangrove Holdings, Three Gents, Coral Construction, Bruce Schmitt, Ralph Lucignano, Eugene Ford and an in-kind contribution from Folland Photography for a website, as well as $500 each from Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., Sherwood Construction, Stuffed Pig Restaurant, Key Vaca Real Estate and CSV Rentals.
Still received $1,000 apiece from Tackle Box, retiree John Tupper, consultant Jeffrey Dalton, Florida Keys Resort and contractor TLA Unlimited. She also received $750 from Dana Syons and $500 each from Jerry Chapman, Keith Stockett, contactor Chris-Tel Co. of Southwest, Tewes Mortgage and Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
Leonard received $1,000 apiece from Marathon Auto & Marine, Rosemary Thomas and G.A. Coldiron, and $500 each from Marathon Garbage Service, James H. Rifkin, John R. Dick, F. James Chaplin, Lindsay Rabito-Leonard and Donald R. Blouin.
Tamborrino has been supported with $1,000 from Charley Toppino & Sons construction and Florida Keys Resort LLC and $500 each from retiree Christine A. Leird, Andrew George of Design Center, Bruce Schmitt, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., Berkshire Hathaway Keys Real Estate, Russell Post, Marathon Garbage Service, Ed Davidson, Edward Robert Castle and fitness manager Vito Vincent Giglio.
Smith has received $1,000 from Charley Toppino & Sons, and $500 each from Christine A. Leird, Andrew George of Design Center, Bruce Schmitt, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., Marathon Garbage Service, Martin Flynn, Patricia Worthington, Driftwood LLC, Callianasa Corp, Hippocampus II LLC, Jane Packard and Design Center.
Early voting gets underway in Monroe County on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Saturday, Nov. 5. Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, visit elections-keys.org.