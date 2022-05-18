MARATHON — A city staff person likely is to become the vacation rental violation expert, the Marathon City Council was apprised at its Tuesday, May 10, meeting. Basing its vacation rental enforcement policy partly on Monroe County’s financial success, Marathon expects to reap funds to more than pay for the code enforcement effort itself, and likely will be able to support the entire Code Compliance Department through revenue gained from rental violations.
Code Director Ted Lozier said staff evaluated proposals of two companies that provide vacation rental property monitoring systems, and staff is following up with all complaints.
Finance Director Jennifer Johnson said interested neighbors who are affected by illegal rentals can put in an address on the city’s website and see whether the property has a valid vacation rental permit.
In general, the council made quick work of its lengthy agenda meeting in just over an hour. The council heard the city’s purchase of the Seven-Mile Marina at the south end of the city is progressing. The building official said due to infrastructure improvements on the site, he expects Pigeon Key to be able to operate its visitors shuttle from the site by the end of May. Additionally, design work for the site’s building and vessel slips restoration is proceeding. State and federal agencies must approve permitting prior to restoration.
“We are working with [Florida Department of Transportation] to have the lease of the basin transferred from the previous owner to the city,” said Carlos Solis, director of public works and engineering.
The parks department had its share of attention during the council meeting.
On April 12, the council had approved the selling of bricks to help offset the costs of repairs and improvements at Rotary Park, and Mayor John Bartus asked about sizes of bricks for purchase, and indicated a donation to commemorate the council involvement in supporting the rebuild effort may be appropriate.
The Rotary Park/Dog Park, located at the corner of the Overseas Highway and 75th Street, oceanside, is being rebuilt. The children’s playground, built through the efforts of Marathon’s Rotary Club and volunteers, is a 3-acre park that offered swing sets, lookout towers, Thomas the Train, Captain Hook’s Ship, tunnels, slides, a toy shark and a toddler-only area. There was a large picnic pavilion with tables, as well as picnic tables located throughout the park and restroom facilities. The Rotary playground was closed April 17 and the site was demolished and cleared out by Discount Rock and Sand with a rebuild date at the end of June. An area survey was facilitating holes to be drilled for the playground structure.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Davis asked for volunteers to assist with the build and said thus far about 20 bricks have been sold through the fundraiser. Bricks from the first playground will remain part of the playground, he said.
There was concern for shade in the playground area. A shade structure for the entire playground will not work because of the height of the playground structure, but several areas will be shaded, Davis said.
Meanwhile, partly due to its popularity, paid parking at Sombrero Beach is being installed. Motorists will pay $5 for the first four hours, and $2 for each additional hour. Marathon residents can request a permit for $10 a year. Additionally, no parking signs will be erected throughout the surrounding streets to protect residents from parking concerns.