MARATHON — Requests for conditional use building permits for Marlin Bay Yacht Club and a 16-pump Racetrac fuel stop and convenience store were to be considered by the Marathon City Council when it met Tuesday, Jan. 12, at city hall.
The meeting took place after press time.
The meeting was to open with a presentation on the progress of the new Monroe County branch library in Marathon by Kimberly Mathews.
During the Nov. 10, 2020, council meeting, staff recommended denying Marlin Bay’s request to convert vested market-rate units on property zoned mixed use to transient residential units and to remove up to eight affordable deed restrictions for units already developed in exchange for payments into the city’s affordable housing fund.
The council also discussed the applicant’s request for tenancy of up to one year at the wet slips at the Marlin Bay marina.
This week’s hearing was a follow-through on the November meeting, said Marathon City Manager George Garrett.
The council also was to consider amendments to four ordinances, the first of which describes how to fill a vacancy on the council in the event of a death, withdrawal or removal from the ballot.
When an Islamorada council candidate died before the November 2020 election, the village of Islamorada had no rule in place on how to handle a replacement, appointment or automatic election of the remaining candidate.
Per Councilman Dr. Dan Zieg’s request, the agenda also included an amendment to the trash receptacle use and placement ordinance. Fines were invoked and former Growth Management Director Doug Lewis said at the last meeting the new rules were provoking better response on retrieving trash receptacles from the road after garbage pickup.
Then, there was a zoning change request on Key Vaca from residential high zone to mixed use and a future land use map change for the same development.
The city council also was to hear an update on the possibility of re-instituting a code board of citizens rather than using a special magistrate.