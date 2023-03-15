MARATHON — Sean Cannon has been Marathon’s Ports and City Marina Director for 10 years and is responsible for all the mooring fields in Boot Key Harbor. He, like almost every resident of the Florida Keys, would love to see local waterways in more pristine condition, with more concerted efforts to remove trash and garbage from the water and the adjoining mangroves.
Cannon acknowledges the city marina’s limits toward performing regular cleanups. There are also difficulties in identifying which county and state agencies are ultimately responsible for various water cleanup efforts.
So, when locals organize cleanup activities, he appreciates those efforts. But problems occur when these independent groups don’t organize well or advise the city of their plans. And this year marks the second in a row where he says that’s occurring.
Ryan Newkirk, a live-aboard owner in Boot Key for 10 seasons, posted on social media last week about a scheduled cleanup effort for Boot Key Harbor March 18-19 and how the organizers would “trump last year when 10 tons of trash was pulled out of the harbor.” It went on to say, “I will be working with the city marina, public works and the city of Marathon” to conduct a successful trash cleanup weekend.
Newkirk said by phone that “last year it was well organized, and my folks dealt with (City Public Works Director Carlos Solis) directly. We did exactly what public works suggested.”
Newkirk has been very active in the harbor community, like moving boats from mooring balls to the anchorage, plus raising and removing 27 dinghies last year alone.
“There are boats underwater that have never been red-tagged and I work with (the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) on removing those,” he continued.
But he and Cannon have differing opinions on the subject. Cannon says nobody had reached out to the city as of March 8.
“We had this same problem last year. We offered to provide a dumpster for all the trash they collected. Instead, it was dumped at the marina and our staff had to clean that up,” Cannon said.
Cannon is hoping for better organization this year, because in the end, the volume of plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans and other types of debris needs to be collected, which is not technically the city’s responsibility.
Cannon says there is a small contingent of live-aboard owners who “could care less” about trash in our waters.
“The biggest problem area is on the west side of the harbor at the old drawbridge that used to connect Boot Key Island with Marathon,” Cannon said. “But now we also have people living in the mangroves between Fisherman’s Point and the site of the old Faro Blanco and it’s gotten pretty bad.”
Cannon estimated there are about 30 anchored boats by the former drawbridge, which is popular because it avoids the paid mooring buoys and is a short dinghy ride to the 15th Street area.
Kevin Macaulay, who ran unsuccessfully in last November’s Marathon City Council election, is also a live-aboard owner in Boot Key Harbor. As a coral ecologist and researcher, he shares the same sentiment about debris affecting our coral reefs and shorelines.
Macaulay believes Newkirk is simply a “spur-of-the-moment” person whose heart is in the right place. Macaulay has lived in the harbor since before Hurricane Irma and recalled well-organized annual cleanups occurred before Irma and volunteers even competed with each other for business-donated prizes. But since Irma, efforts lagged and debris has piled back up.
“Last year, there were 40-50 boaters handling shoreline debris cleanup,” Macaulay said. He added that if trash is on private property it becomes the property owner’s responsibility to collect it, which isn’t always tended to.
At this point, the cleanup weekend will take place. Whether or not the city and the resident volunteers arrive at an amicable agreement on communication and execution remains questionable. In the end, it appears both groups want the same thing, a cleaner Boot Key Harbor.