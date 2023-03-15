Boot Key Harbor

Live-aboards at Boot Key Harbor have taken it upon themselves to conduct cleanups of the waters but haven’t fully coordinated their efforts with the city, which poses challenges for marina staff.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — Sean Cannon has been Marathon’s Ports and City Marina Director for 10 years and is responsible for all the mooring fields in Boot Key Harbor. He, like almost every resident of the Florida Keys, would love to see local waterways in more pristine condition, with more concerted efforts to remove trash and garbage from the water and the adjoining mangroves.

Cannon acknowledges the city marina’s limits toward performing regular cleanups. There are also difficulties in identifying which county and state agencies are ultimately responsible for various water cleanup efforts.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com