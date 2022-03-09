MARATHON — Residents of 16 apartments at Mariner Place lost their homes last Thursday, after the city gave them 15 days to leave the building because it found the building was in need of “significant structural repairs.”
Following an inspection, the city of Marathon declared the apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter of life safety.
The property owner was instructed to relocate the tenants, according to the city.
The city did not plan to physically remove residents from the building, but officials talked to the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and planned to cut power to the building on Friday, March 4, City Manager George Garrett said.
The city told the owner, Carlos Berdeal, that it had identified at least three properties within the city where Berdeal could place trailers to temporarily house the residents. However, Garrett had not received a commitment from Berdeal about the proposal, Garrett said.
Berdeal said Thursday that he was of the understanding that all of the residents had found temporary housing. He added that he was still working on plans and establishing a price for the needed repairs.
Garrett has also talked with several hoteliers about housing the residences, but had not received a commitment and did not disclose which hotels might be able to house the residents.
Domingo Diego, a resident and the building manager at Mariner Place, spoke through a neighbor, Elinor Rincon, who interpreted the conversation.
Diego said he has lived at Mariner Place for six years. He said he was able to find a small, affordable house in the city but cannot move into it as it isn’t ready. He added he will be forced to couch-surf for up to a week.
Rincon, also a resident, said she started her search for alternate housing in December because her apartment was showing signs of spalling.
Rincon said she found affordable housing in the city for herself and her mother, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
“This has been very stressful,” Rincon said, “but at least I started looking in December because I knew this might happen.”
She said the building issues are worse on the second floor, which is where her apartment was located, because work had been done post-Hurricane Irma only on the ground floor.
She said she probably would not return to Mariner Place because she fears the rents will skyrocket, adding she was told it would be six to seven months before repairs on the building will be completed.
“The only good thing that happened in all this,” she said, “is that nobody got hurt while the building was deteriorating.”
Staff writer Timothy O’Hara and Richard Tamborrino contributed to this report.