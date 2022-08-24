Meyers
MARATHON — A 40-year-old local man was arrested Friday, Aug. 19, after deputies say he was in possession of cocaine, marijuana and suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Ronald Gene Meyers was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The mushrooms will be sent to a lab for testing, the report states.
The sheriff’s SWAT Team, Special Operations Unit detectives and U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1500 block of Yellowtail Drive in Marathon.
Approximately 1.7 ounces of marijuana, 12.3 grams of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and .1 gram of cocaine was found at the residence.
Meyers was taken to jail.
