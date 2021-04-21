MARATHON — A 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Bradenton, were arrested last Thursday morning after deputies say they found pills in their car.
William Shane McAdams and Brandi Kay Rudrud were both charged with nine counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. McAdams was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license/habitual offender.
Deputy Aaron Roddy stopped a southbound Chevrolet Impala on U.S. 1 in Marathon near the airport at approximately 11:54 a.m. for speeding. The driver, McAdams, appeared nervous as Roddy asked for his driver’s license, the deputy reported. McAdams stated he was unsure where he and the passenger, Rudrud, were headed. A U.S. Border Patrol Agent arrived as backup.
Roddy learned McAdams had multiple driver’s license suspensions.
A search of the car yielded 0.3 grams of heroin and assorted containers with multiple pills, some of which were identified as buphrenorphine, naloxone, dextroamphetamine and alprazolam and require a prescription, reports say. Other pills will be sent to a lab to be tested. A glass pipe, electronic scale and multiple syringes were also found in the car.
McAdams and Rudrud were taken to jail.