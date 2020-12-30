MARATHON — A 44-year-old Miami motorist was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 22, after deputies say they found more than 2 ounces of amphetamines were found in his possession.
Travis Bernard Holton was charged with trafficking in amphetamines, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Christopher VanHoose reported stopping a Ford Fusion at 9:33 p.m. on U.S. 1 at mile marker 59 due to the license plate not being illuminated. Other deputies arrived to assist.
K9 Coral alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Holton stated he had no illegal contraband in the car and consented to a vehicle search as well as a search of himself, reports say. When Holton was asked to widen his stance so deputies could search him, two sandwich baggies fell from his pants to the asphalt, reports say.
The two bags contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for amphetamines with a combined weight of 58.5 grams.
Holton was taken to jail.