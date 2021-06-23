MARATHON — A 33-year-old local man was arrested last Friday night after deputies say they found a large amount of amphetamines in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Jesse Paul Barnett was charged with trafficking in amphetamines, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Barnett was driving a black Cadillac sport utility vehicle 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 1 near mile marker 55.5 at 11:39 p.m., reports say. The Cadillac was reportedly swerving and crossing the center line. The Cadillac was stopped near Coco Plum Drive. A U.S. Border Patrol K9 arrived to assist.
The following were allegedly found: 16.2 grams of amphetamines, $4,927 in cash and a pipe containing cocaine residue.
Barnett was taken to jail.