MARATHON — A man and woman from California were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 29, after deputies allegedly found 6 ounces in marijuana vape pens, edibles and plant material in their rented sport-utility-vehicle.
Lincoln Allen Castro, 41, and Cecily Iris Lara, both of McKinleyville, Calif., were both charged with possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Ben Elmore stopped a southbound Mitsubishi SUV traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 1. The SUV was full of bags and packages containing clothing items. There was also an odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, reports say. Neither the driver, identified as Lara, nor the passenger, identified as Castro, had a medical marijuana card. Elmore asked if they were transporting industrial hemp and they stated they were not, reports say.
Deputies William Guerra and Corbin Hradecky arrived to assist.
A search ensued that turned up marijuana vape cartridges of myriad brands, regular marijuana plant material, edibles such as marijuana-infused jams, marijuana seeds and a host of rolling papers, pipes, grinders and other items, reports say. The contraband was found in the center console, the front passenger floorboard, the glove box, the back seat of the SUV and a suitcase in the rear of the SUV.
In total, approximately 169.5 grams of marijuana was found.
It was determined both had flown from California to Orlando, where they rented the SUV to drive to Monroe County. It was unclear how they got the contraband into Florida.
Castro and Lara were both taken to jail.