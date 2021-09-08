MARATHON — Four candidates are vying for two Marathon City Council seats in play in this November’s election. They are Lynny Thompson, Trevor Wofsey, Greg Coldiron and incumbent Luis Gonzalez.
Seats are at-large, meaning that the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Qualifying ended at noon Aug. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2. and is considered an off voting year in Monroe County. Only Marathon and the city of Layton are holding elections, which typically reduces voter turnout.
This week, the Free Press is profiling Greg Coldiron, a full-time Marathon resident and property owner for 25 years. Coldiron was previously married to former Marathon councilwoman and current Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron.
Coldiron said he’s running because he thinks “Marathon could be the best small town in Florida.” It is his first attempt running for public office, saying he is “doing this as a contribution to the community. It’s time for me to serve.”
He is the most well-funded of the four candidates — having raised $52,820 in financial support as of Aug. 15 — although he acknowledged that much of that was self-funding.
“It’s not unusual to spend over $30,000 to win a city council seat,” he said. “And higher-level seats like county commissioner and up the line require even more funding. You have to be all in, and I’ve been that way for a lot of my business ventures as well.”
He believes Marathon needs leaders who “know the drill,” which he explained were strong management skills and being able to effectively get things done. He referenced his experience dealing with three city and state governments in roles he possessed before moving to the Keys.
His top concerns are the city’s building, code and planning departments.
“Our building department has been killing our contractors, not being able to get permits in a timely fashion,” he said. “In Key Colony Beach, you can turn in drawings one day and get approved the next day. Our city building staff needs the tools and the software to get things done.”
Coldiron gives the city high marks for its parks and recreation department, the service of City Manager George Garrett and community input. He views the city as a business and feels the council requires members with fiscal oversight skills and common sense to ensure that resident needs are fully considered when ordinances are adopted and tax dollars are spent.
Coldiron said he is passionate about affordable housing in Marathon. He says that although housing has exploded over the past five years, many of those units aren’t affordable to the local workforce.
He believes one of the solutions is expanding multiple renters in mobile homes and travel trailers, something he has been at odds with the city about in the past. He emphasized that code enforcement examined his properties and found no violations when this subject emerged years ago.
Property management is his primary focus, although he said he has owned multiple local businesses over the years.
He says his dedication to Marathon’s sustainability was the inspiration to personally purchase and renovate many abandoned and blighted properties and believes he is part of the solution to creating truly affordable workforce housing in the city.
Finally, Coldiron says the city will be very vulnerable over the next year, as three more council positions open up in 2022.
“There’s a brain drain that’s on the horizon for 2022 and leadership matters,” he said.
Next week, the Free Press will profile candidate Luis Gonzalez.