MARATHON — A woman is dead and her two sons injured after they slammed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge on Monday evening while parasailing.
The injured sons were taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital. The accident occurred after 5 p.m. Monday, according to a law enforcement source.
Paramedics called for the Trauma Star air ambulance to transport at least one of the boys to a Miami Hospital, but as of nearly 8 p.m. the weather was not suitable for flying.
The three were in the Keys on vacation. The investigation continues.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.