MARATHON — A woman is dead and her two sons injured after they slammed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge on Monday evening while parasailing.

The injured sons were taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital. The accident occurred after 5 p.m. Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

Paramedics called for the Trauma Star air ambulance to transport at least one of the boys to a Miami Hospital, but as of nearly 8 p.m. the weather was not suitable for flying.

The three were in the Keys on vacation. The investigation continues.