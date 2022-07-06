Zhdan
MIDDLE KEYS — A 36-year-old Aventura motorist who deputies say had a blood-alcohol level of .24 was arrested last Thursday.
Valiantsina Zhdan was charged with DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Connor O’Neill was on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 1 near mile marker 60 when he observed a red Honda sedan unable to maintain its speed and say in its lane.
The car swerved partially into oncoming traffic. O’Neill conducted a traffic stop and soon learned the same vehicle had been reported as a reckless driver just prior to the stop, reports say.
The driver was identified as Zhdan. A 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat. Zhdan appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety exercises, reports say.
She resisted and pulled away as O’Neill attempted to handcuff her and repeatedly spit on O’Neill, reports say.
Zhdan then began to kick the patrol car partition, causing approximately $200 in damage and kicked O’Neill at the jail, reports say.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was called to take custody of the child.
