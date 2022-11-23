MARATHON — Motorists are advised to plan for occasional but complete closures of the Coco Plum Bridge until approximately Dec. 12, according to city officials.
Starting Nov. 18, the contractor will demolish the lane closest to the walking trail (east side), followed by the installation of the new beams. This process will be repeated on the west side of the bridge.
“If you have a doctor’s appointment, you might want to give yourself an extra 20 to 30 minutes,” said Carlos Solis, the city’s Public Works and Engineering director. “The contractor will be using a crane to remove the old beams and place new ones, and we have to shut down all traffic during those brief periods for safety.”
The city has installed a temporary traffic light to replace stop signs managing the single-lane flow of traffic over Coco Plum Bridge. The traffic light alternates traffic in two directions — coming from Overseas Highway and from the Coco Plum neighborhood — over the one-lane span.
In April, the city secured just over $1 million from a federal fund to replace Coco Plum Bridge, when it was determined that repair was not feasible. The federal funding enables the city to replace the bridge immediately rather than make temporary fixes and wait for funding from the Florida Department of Transportation.
The repairs are made possible by the $350 billion American Rescue Plan of 2021.