Demolition of the Coco Plum Bridge began Nov. 21.

 CITY OF MARATHON/Contributed

MARATHON — Motorists are advised to plan for occasional but complete closures of the Coco Plum Bridge until approximately Dec. 12, according to city officials.

Starting Nov. 18, the contractor will demolish the lane closest to the walking trail (east side), followed by the installation of the new beams. This process will be repeated on the west side of the bridge.