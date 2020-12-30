MARATHON — A 25-year-old Neptune Beach motorist was arrested Saturday, Dec. 19, after more than 7 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in his possession.
Jared Thomas Walsh was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Andrew Leird was conducting speed enforcement at 9:23 a.m. near mile marker 47 when he observed a Jeep, whose driver was later identified as Walsh, traveling 70 mph on U.S. 1 in a 35 mph zone, reports say.
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent and his K9 performed a sweep of the Jeep and the dog alerted to a backpack in the front passenger seat, reports say.
Two small baggies were found inside the backpack containing a total of 7.2 grams of cocaine, reports say. Half an Adderall pill was also found in the Jeep.
Walsh was taken to jail.