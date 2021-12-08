MARATHON — Trevor Wofsey campaigned for a seat on the Marathon City Council in November on the premise he would be the voice of the Marathon locals and working families, believing some current council members don’t share that goal as passionately as he does.
One month into his three-year term, he’s quickly discovering he has a lot to learn. This, while his full-time job as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier is raging during the holiday season.
“We (the post office) aren’t short-staffed, but we also didn’t hire Christmas staff like we normally do,” Wofsey said. He said he’s logging 50-to 60-hour work weeks, often six to seven days a week now. This has made thoroughly understanding and being able to weigh in on Marathon city business a little challenging, but he insists he is committed to key issues like limiting vacation rentals, increasing affordable housing and promoting responsible city spending.
When asked where he starts after less than 30 days in office, he says “to go after transferrable building rights. In 2008, a TBR cost $60,000, but now it’s only $20,000,” which he believes has loosened up opportunities to add vacation rentals with those rights.
“I don’t know why nothing’s been done, but I also don’t feel the council has done enough to stop this trend”, he shared. “If it was raised back to $60,000 or $75,000 (to account for inflation), it could lead to more affordable properties for local home ownership.”
He insisted that “we need to worry about our workers since more and more people are leaving the Keys every day. Affordable and workforce housing must be a priority. I wonder whether we should mandate that business owners supply employee housing for new development instead of just allowing them to pay into the affordable housing fund.”
Wofsey said some proposed council ideas like doubling the first-time homebuyer grants to $20,000 could help promote local home ownership. But he admitted with the average home price in Marathon currently at $409,000, it will take more than just that.
Wofsey lamented that “this town has changed so much over the past 20 years”, and he estimated the population composition that used to be a small group of vacationers, a medium number of snowbirds and a large portion of families has completely flipped. He doesn’t believe this is a trend most people in Marathon favor.
When asked how his ideas will play with the more well-versed and experienced council members, he admits he’ll probably ruffle some feathers but is committed to being the voice of working families, despite whatever roadblocks are thrown his way.
“People will be surprised how I stick to my guns,” he said.
Wofsey insisted Marathon needs to lobby legislators about reinstating home rule since this region is an Area of Critical State Concern. He also believes Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein has been supportive of this idea.
So far, Wofsey hasn’t had any meetings with city employees, “just the HR lady,” but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been internally weighing in on issues before the city and the council.
“Take the Seven Mile Marina property, which was brought up at the November meeting. I have questions. Even though it’s a prime piece of property, and seems like a fair purchase price of $3 million (which the city and the county could ultimately share in the funding), what more needs to be done? If it costs another $3 to $6 million to develop the property, I might be less supportive,” he said.
The property is the last open bayside parcel before the Seven Mile Bridge and has been for sale since fire ravaged the popular Salty’s Bar and Grill in January 2014. City Manager George Garrett was optimistic the acquisition would be an asset and a moneymaker for the city, potentially acting as a ticketing site for ferry service to Pigeon Key. The property has seven boat slips, a 3,200-square-foot building and 200 feet of dock space.
Wofsey is confident he’ll be able to devote more time to city business once the holiday season subsides, but that doesn’t mean he’s approaching his new responsibilities casually. He’s asking Marathon residents to bear with him.
“I’m looking out for you,” he pledged. “I’ll be the one who voices concerns everyone’s thinking.”