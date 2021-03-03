MARATHON — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has created its first fund in 25 years of operation to support Marathon-area nonprofits to meet community needs.
Contributions to the Middle Keys Future Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by CFFK, up to the first $25,000, and could provide $50,000 or more in total grants to nonprofits based in and serving the Middle Keys.
A new Middle Keys Advisory Council is being appointed to help identify needs and potential grantees and provide input into the grant review.
“This is a significant opportunity to build a granting fund to enhance the future of the Middle Keys for residents and visitors,” said Marian Buccafurni, CFFK board member and chair of the Middle Keys Advisory Council for CFFK.
“Donor gifts to the fund will be matched, doubling the impact of giving, assisting even more people, and helping meet pressing community needs.”
All gifts can be made online at cffk.org/middlekeys. The Community Foundation also accepts gifts of stocks, bonds and mutual funds, contributions from life insurance and Individual Retirement Accounts, and other assets.
The Community Foundation recently created a new granting fund to serve Upper Keys communities. Donations to the Upper Keys Future Fund will also be matched 1-to-1 by CFFK up to $25,000, for a total grant pool as much as $50,000 or more to nonprofits based in and serving Key Largo, Islamorada and Tavernier. Contributions to this fund can be made at cffk.org/upperkeys.
More information on all funds is available at cffk.org or by calling 305-292-1502.