GRASSY KEY — The body of a 22-year-old Beallsville, Md., woman was found stuck in a local resort window last Thursday morning.
Early investigation by detectives indicates Sydney Therriault was attempting to make entry into her room through a Pelican RV Resort & Marina window when she became stuck and asphyxiated, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. It appeared she did not have her hotel key.
The sheriff’s office and Monroe County Fire Rescue were called to the scene at approximately 7:28 a.m. Therriault was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.
No foul play is expected. Autopsy results are pending.