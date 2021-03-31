MARATHON — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 200 block of Sombrero Beach Road at 11 p.m. Sunday, March 21, after the body of a man was found in a canal.
The deceased was identified as Douglas M. Pulaski, 58, of Palm Coast, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Pulaski had been preparing a boat in the same canal for a fishing trip the following day, witnesses reported.
Friends and family noticed Pulaski missing and began looking for him when they found him face down in the canal behind the residence.
No foul play is expected and autopsy results are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.