MARATHON — The Marathon City Council’s new year began Tuesday, Jan. 10, with several important discussions, many of which involve issues that were previously unsettled in the December session. The meeting took place after press time. Coverage will be available in next week’s edition of the Free Press.
Two recurring, contentious items inlcuded the city’s attempts at reducing both its BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) and permit fees, which have faced the council for months.
Resolution 2022-138 proposed to reduce permit fees in Marathon from 3% to 1% for 12-18 months. This was tabled for January to get a clearer picture of the financial impact on the city. The reduction was suggested by City Manager George Garrett since large permit fees are expected to be collected in 2023 and into 2024 from two significant projects, including the Valhalla eco-resort on Grassy Key, and because state rules do not allow a city’s building department to show a profit. The proposed reduction would serve to accomplish both the need to balance the building department’s bottom line and reduce homeowners’ permit costs.
The council was also expected to review collected data it requested last month, regarding Councilwoman Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual nonprofit grant pool. This $90,000 fund sunsetted in 2017 after Hurricane Irma and last month’s determination was to approve reinstatement pending a review of past recipients’ worthiness.
The community’s ongoing concern regarding the city’s vacation rental ordinance is to be reviewed in a newly added workshop meeting on Jan. 24. Councilman Jeff Smith suggested last month that the council needed a mechanism to hear more resident concerns and an additional monthly open meeting was unanimously approved.
The council on Tuesday was also to hear two conditional use permit requests raised at the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting. Resolution 2023-01 was requested by QOF Inc., whose president is local contractor Mike Aranda, for a site plan at 4800 Overseas Hwy., just behind the Kmart shopping center. This project is proposing five residential homes, with a single 1960s ground level single-family home with dock to be demolished. This is not planned as affordable housing.
The other is Resolution 2023-02, proposed by David Crum, for a conditional use permit that would pave the way for development of “Caroline’s on the Water,” a restaurant/bar, marina, retail shop and 10 affordable housing units behind Gulfside Village near mile marker 50.
Resolution 2023-05 is one that would update the city’s point values, which allows it to “trade” city-owned land for affordable housing parcels. The city has accumulated a substantial number of properties for the purposes of habitat conservation and protection over the past decade.
The city owns over 180 parcels and manages an additional 225 strictly for the purpose of conservation and habitat protection. These parcels represent the most important pieces of property for conservation and habitat protection remaining within the city. Since building allocations remain scarce and efforts remain to purchase conservation land, the average value of these parcels has increased exponentially. This resolution would adjust the 2022 point values to account for the increases in average land value, while potentially incentivizing landowners and increasing affordable housing. It does not, however, address the lack of affordable housing permits available to the city.
Other agenda items included permission to develop a plan to replace the air conditioning system at city hall, which has troubled city staff and visitors for the last six months. Resolution 2023-08 sought an agreement between the city and FDOT to receive federal funds for the replacement of the 117th Street Bridge. Another proposal would upgrade the baseball and softball fields at the Marathon Community Park. Finally, Resolution 2023-11, would approve a three-year lease agreement between the city and the Pigeon Key Foundation.