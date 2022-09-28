preparing to parasail.jpeg

Supraja Alaparthi, along with her nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9, and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, prepare to parasail on Monday, May 30. Alaparthi was later killed and the boys injured in an accident at the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

 Image provided by Haggard Law Firm

MARATHON — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have arrested a local boat captain in the death of a woman and injuries to her son and nephew in a parasailing accident at the Old Seven Mile Bridge in May.

Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, at his Marathon home on a warrant for one count of manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes, according to a news release from the FWC.

