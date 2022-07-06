MARATHON — The family of a woman who died in a parasail accident last month, and whose son and nephew were injured, has filed a lawsuit against the company that operated the boat, citing one civil wrongful death claim and two personal injury claims.
The mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge on Memorial Day while parasailing. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
The 33-year-old mother, Supraja Alaparthi, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report.
Vishant Sadda has since been released from the hospital, but will have to undergo more surgeries to treat injuries to his face and eye, said Michael Haggard of the Haggard Law Firm of Coral Springs.
The law firm announced the lawsuit last week against Lighthouse Parasailing Inc., a North Carolina-based company that operates out of Captain Pip’s Marina in Marathon.
The suit charges that the operators of Lighthouse Parasail failed “to implement reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures (or failing to instruct its crew of the same) regarding emergency situations, including losing control of a parasail during a ride,” the lawsuit stated. The company failed “to provide safety instructions and briefing to its passengers and parasailers, including safety instructions and briefing concerning what to do in emergency situations (such as losing control of a parasail during a ride).”
The captain, Daniel Couch, and crew member failed “to check the weather conditions both before and during the subject parasailing ride,” and failed “to have the proper equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to allow the crew to check for inclement weather,” the lawsuit stated.
The captain and crew member failed “to properly utilize available equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to check the weather conditions and operated “in unsafe weather conditions, including conditions with strong and gusting winds.
In addition, the operator of the vessel overloaded the boat with as many as 14 people, which also impeded the safe operation of the vessel and parasail, the lawsuit states.
“There were many acts of negligence,” Haggard said. “The weather was horrific.”
There were other parasail operators in the vicinity who canceled trips that day because of the weather, Haggard said.
Fellow attorney Pedro Echarte III contended that Couch cutting the line tethering the parasail to the vessel and sending the three sailing in the air and through the water for 2 miles before crashing into the bridge was the most egregious and fatal of all of the actions, he said.
“There were other maneuvers he could have taken,” Echarte said. “He did the one thing you are not supposed to do.”
Haggard said his firm plans to file suit against Captain Pip’s Marina as well.
The FWC and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident, and criminal charges have yet to be filed. The captain and crew violated state laws, some regarding the operation of parasailing vessels, and should be charged criminally, Haggard said Tuesday.
The FWC detailed the incident in its initial report.
“Shortly after putting the three victims in flight, a strong gust of wind ‘pegged’ the parasail,” the report stated. “With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims. The three victims dropped from an unknown height and [were] dragged through the water by the inflated parasail. The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the Old Seven-Mile-Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.”
Pegged is a term in the parasail business used to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the speed of the wind, not the operation of the vessel.