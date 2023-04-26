A Pembroke Pines man was cited last Friday for spearing lobster.
MIDDLE KEYS — Thirty-six-year-old Pembroke Pines man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation last Friday after allegedly spearing a lobster.
Eric Pottinger was stopped by the deputies for diving without a dive flag on the south end of the Toms Harbor Channel Bridge.
He was cited for possession of out-of-season lobster, possession of speared lobster and not having a lobster measuring gauge while harvesting, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
For information about regulations, go to myfwc.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.