Lobster

A Pembroke Pines man was cited last Friday for spearing lobster.

 MCSO/Contributed

MIDDLE KEYS — Thirty-six-year-old Pembroke Pines man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation last Friday after allegedly spearing a lobster.

Eric Pottinger was stopped by the deputies for diving without a dive flag on the south end of the Toms Harbor Channel Bridge.

