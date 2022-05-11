MARATHON — Permitting oversight, parking issues, 10 ordinances and five resolutions were to be discussed at the Tuesday, May 10, Marathon City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting took place after press time.
Perhaps most important was an item not on the pre-published agenda.
According to Mayor John Bartus, staff was planning to add for discussion the new Memorandum of Understanding with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The DEO halted the city’s building permitting capabilities without increased oversight because it disagreed with Marathon counting live-aboard vessels as dwelling units for a certain development.
Bartus said the DEO has proffered language, which “is better than their draft [document] which council passed last month but was never signed and returned.”
“In recent conversations, [DEO] has promised to be a better partner with us,” Bartus said. “Time will tell. We just need to get our permitting back on track without their 75-day mandated review.”
Interested residents were expected to participate during the meeting in establishing a policy for ticketing vehicles at Sombrero Beach due to motorists blocking residents’ mailboxes, driveways or the sidewalk as they spend time at the beach. The rule is to establish overflow parking areas as well.
At the previous meeting, the council approved restoring the beach’s signage stating no bus or recreational vehicle parking at the site. A resident asked council to include no parking signs on the area’s side streets and that required an amendment to a resolution, which also passed, but on Tuesday more neighborhood streets likely were to be added to the no parking in rights-of-way rule, Bartus said.
At the meeting’s outset is acknowledging National Police Week, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, and National Prevention Week, an annual health observance to increase public awareness of mental health and substance use disorders.
Wastewater treatment solutions and purchasing a few trucks were slated to be approved.
Also, because the city’s resolution to use Monroe County’s Contractor’s Examining Board to provide contractor licensing and discipline functions is expired, the city was to consider a new resolution to continue to utilize county services.
The council also was to hear positive economic news from the planning department about grant funds for sea-level rise and climate change resiliency projects. The funded improvements include installing vehicle charging stations at City Hall and Marathon Community Park and for a walk-ability and biking assessment within a multimodal transit study, as well as a water reuse study. Another grant for $30,000 is to be used to update the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan to include an energy and climate change element.