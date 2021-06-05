MARATHON — A controversial building project approved 4-0 by Marathon's planning board in May is to go before the Marathon City Council for approval Tuesday, June 8.
If OK'd, Aquarium Encounters will build the planned 15,200-square-foot warehouse, offices and lab along wetlands on Vaca Key, expanding the attraction's current campus. Residents of the nearby Seawatch Condominiums are raising concerns over environmental impact, parking and foot traffic, among other things.
George Conniff, president of the Seawatch homeowners association, said residents of the condos turned out in numbers at the Marathon Planning Commission to voice opposition. He said the residents of the condos are in unanimous opposition to the project. He is concerned about several factors. For one, he believes parking issues could be made worse by the building. He said that there is no water management aspect to the building plan and that there will be considerable runoff from rain on the large roof. He is also concerned about the aesthetics of the building and the fact that it would be built on a wetland habitat that has stood untouched since the condos were built about 40 years ago.
Conniff said he has discussed the project with Aquarium Encounters’ owner, Ben Daughtry, and the two agreed they both want to be good neighbors.
“We don’t have any problems with Ben expanding his business, but we’re saying, ‘Hey, there’s got to be a better place to build this than on the wetlands,’” Conniff said.
Daughtry owns the property that he is planning to build on already. He said the new building would "allow Aquarium Encounters to complete our mission of educating the public on all the resources and ecosystems we have in the Florida Keys."
He said he would not characterize the building as a warehouse, since that word carries a negative connotation. He describes it as a "multifunctional facility."
Daughtry said he's spent hours with members of the Seawatch homeowners association hoping to find common ground, but has not been able to. He said he has spent time trying to figure out a way to install the facility with less proximity to the condos, but concluded that this is the only space on his property it will be possible. He said installing it will have a minimum impact on the environment and that part of the purpose of the facility will be to allow nonprofits like Reef Renewal USA and Dolphin Plus Marine Mammal Responder to have space to do their work.
"I think the main point of contention is it's going to affect their view onto my property of the salt marsh," Daughtry said.
As for concerns about traffic and parking, Daughtry said everyone is going to continue parking in the current lot off U.S. 1 and there will be an elevated path to take guests to the proposed facility.
Daughtry said Seawatch might be exaggerating their environmental concerns in an effort to find public sympathy, which he characterized as "greenwashing."
"There's been a bunch of social media keyboard warriors attacking this project and I think that falls flat when you look at my record in the community," he said, adding that his company is ramping up its environmental protection efforts and that he has spent years working with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Lynn Landry, chairman of the planning commission, said he is aware of the concerns brought up by the Seawatch residents, but the commission based its decision after looking at the scope of the entire project. Landry said Aquarium Encounters has been a “really nice” addition to Marathon and expansion of its operations will be beneficial.
Aquarium Encounters offers its guests a plethora of educational experiences with marine life, including touch tanks and feeding stingrays and sea turtles, along with its conservation component.
Landry is aware that part of the purpose of the proposed warehouse would be to expand on these conservation efforts. He said coral restoration is “desperately needed," as is the manatee rehabilitation that goes on at Aquarium Encounters. The Keys’ coral reefs are notorious for their deterioration over the last few decades and 2021 is set to be one of the worst years on record for manatee deaths.
Conniff, however, said the plan for the warehouse is not detailed enough. That there’s nothing indicating how many floors it will consist of and no plan to manage the rain runoff and that it will have an impact of the aesthetics of the area.
“There’s no mention that there was a 40-year residential community that is going to be impacted when the building will be 15 feet from our fence line,” Conniff said.
Landry, though, said everything in the plan was in compliance with the requirements to be given approval.
“They had everything you need to have to move forward,” Landry said.
The plan is specifically requesting a conditional use permit for the warehouse’s construction. Aquarium Encounters was originally opened in July 2014. The plan states that it “will not create a substantial detriment, as determined by the Director, to the public good, substantially impair affected wetland resource, in the opinion of the biologist or impair the intent and purpose of the (Land Development Restrictions).”
Seawatch Condominiums consists of three buildings, totaling 48 units, on 17 acres of land. The warehouse would be built in part of the roughly 11 acres that lay between the condo property and Aquarium Encounter’s current building. Daughtry said the plan would be to raze about a half acre of low-quality hammock in that space to build the new facility.