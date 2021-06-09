MARATHON — There is a sigh of relief coming in Marathon.
Fishermen’s Community Hospital opened its brand-new doors Monday, nearly four years after its doors and everything else were damaged by Hurricane Irma. The $43.7 million project — funded by donations, property taxes and $25 million from parent company Baptist Health South Florida— is ready to fully serve the Middle Keys once again.
Area residents have valued its services so highly that they funded building the original hospital on the Overseas Highway before it opened in 1962 and helped raise its walls once again.
Drew Grossman, CEO of the new facility, described Monday as a soft opening.
“But you’re going to have your emergency services there, rooms,” he said last Thursday. “You’ll be able to become inpatient there. You’ll be able to do your outpatient laboratory and diagnostic or radiology testing. The chemo infusions look to be starting about August. Surgical services also will be starting a little later. Upper and lower GI (gastrointestinal) and endoscopy and orthopedics will be part of that. We’ll be rolling cardiology in as well.”
Grossman, who began administering Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier in February, said he noticed a difference recently in staff meetings.
“Two days ago, we were on a Zoom meeting,” he said, “and you should see the smiles on all of their faces. It’s still kind of a stressful time, going through your (check) lists on the final stuff. But you could see the smiles, like, ‘We’re almost at the end of this project and getting ready to go.’ ”
Plenty of significance and symbolism are connected to those doors opening to the public.
“From the staff standpoint,” said Grossman, “if you really think about everything they’ve gone through since Irma, which not only displaced them from the hospital but for many from their houses as well, they are true fighters and survivors because they didn’t leave the community. We have some people who have been there 35-plus years.
“To the staff, this is four years in the making. It’s just a sense of joy. It’s a sense of excitement. We are going into a state-of-the-art facility, and very few hospitals are built brand new from the ground up over the last 10 or 15 years. During COVID times, a lot of hospitals have shut, couldn’t keep their doors open. Our staff is looking forward to a busy place, working with wider hallways and doors than were here before. They’ve spent the last two years in the modular unit.”
Category 4 Irma demolished the former hospital on Sept. 10, 2017. However, Grossman said Baptist Health designed the new structure to exceed building code requirements with the ability to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Safety features include an exterior shell of cast-in-place concrete walls for building hardening, a concrete slab over the roof deck for added stability and better wind resistance, and pilings socketed into the rock at building corners to exceed city building requirements.
“It is Hurricane Category 5-proof,” Grossman said. “You need to be at least 10 feet above sea level, and we’re around 12 to 14 feet. All the generators and chillers are encased on the back part of the hospital and are secure. If we do lose power, we can go on backup for four or five days. We’ve got 96 hours worth of water. So, we’re ready to go on day one, already in hurricane season.
The one-story, 37,300-square foot building has 22 beds with the potential for more, a helipad and will eventually have about 150 employees.
“We’re still looking for more nurses and techs,” Grossman said. “We had about 40 openings and we’re down to somewhere in the teens. So, we’ve made a lot of headway.”
There isn’t a maternity ward, but births can be handled.
“We did deliver a baby just a few weeks ago for a lady traveling from the New England area,” Grossman said. “It was a nice, healthy baby. ER doctors are all trained in that. But we’re not asking people to come there and have their babies unless it’s an emergency.”
Baptist Health purchased Fishermen’s for $13 million in July 2017, and two months later was left with a storm-damaged facility in Marathon.
“As a health care company, they could’ve said, ‘Forget it. Let’s not rebuild. Let’s just sell the land,’” Grossman said. “But that’s not the Baptist way. What I have known from my years of living in South Florida (where Baptist Health has numerous health care facilities) and competing against them, it’s not their style to abandon something. They wanted to give health care to a community that needed it.”
The new hospital will offer 3D mammography, ultrasound and CT scans as well as oncology, endoscopy, tele-stroke services for stroke patients and surgeries.
“What a lot of people have said to me about this hospital is, ‘This is going to make Marathon, that we have our own hospital and health care, emergency room, diagnostic testing,’” Grossman said. “And they are going to be able to get chemo infusions, which we’ve never had at that hospital. We won’t have a trauma center but we can stabilize a patient if they have to be airlifted out.
“Our board and our foundation are very excited along with our staff. In my 23 years (as a hospital administrator), I’ve built towers, different services lines and ERs, expanded laboratories and diagnostic centers. And even though I came in at the tail end, it’s exciting to be opening a new hospital. But when I look outward, look at my staff, my executive team, the corporate people that supported this initiative, construction teams and the team that has been there since day one, starting with the architects drawing things up, I’m excited about all the hard work they’ve done.
“They deserve not just pats on the back or clapping and cheering. They should be noticed by the community for all the hard work. The building looks nice, but it’s really about our staff.”