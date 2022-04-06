Linda Erb, vice president of animal care and training at Dolphin Research Center, interacts with Ranger, a juvenile male bottlenose dolphin. Ranger was flown to the Florida Keys from the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center after it was rescued in June 2021 at Goose Island State Park in Texas, suffering from a respiratory infection and dehydration after his mother had died.
The Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key welcomes Ranger, a young male bottlenose dolphin who was rescued in Texas, rehabilitated and then deemed to be non-releasable. Ranger will remain at the facility for the rest of his life.
LAUREN HARRIS/Contributed Ranger will remain at the Dolphin Research Center for the rest of his life.
ANDY NEWMAN/TDC
Marine mammal experts carry Ranger, a 2-year-old bottlenose dolphin to a medical pool at Dolphin Research Center late last week.
GRASSY KEY — Transported from Texas in a special JET ICU air ambulance to the Florida Keys, a rehabilitated juvenile bottlenose dolphin has become the Dolphin Research Center’s newest resident.
The dolphin, dubbed Ranger, is doing well and getting acclimated to new surroundings and people, according to marine mammal experts at the center.
The orphaned male calf was rescued last June, after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas and suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration.
Found near his dead mother, the dolphin was taken to the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center for care.
At just 2 years old, he was deemed too young to forage and survive in the wild, and the National Marine Fisheries Service selected DRC as a permanent home.
“We provide sanctuary for any dolphins in need of a forever home,” said Linda Erb, DRC’s vice president of animal care and training. “So when we adopt dolphins, they stay in our family forever.
“Now what happened with Ranger when he stranded is they determined he could not be released back to the wild, he was too young, so they looked for a permanent home, and we were one of the facilities that volunteered,” Erb said.
DRC staff will continue to help Ranger thrive with care at his new home.
Sarah Zigmond, operations coordinator for Texas State Aquarium, said she developed a special connection with the young animal.
“I’ve been with Ranger since his rescue on June 18, so I’ve been with him that entire time working on him, acclimating him to his new home working with humans, and so to see the culmination of his entire rescue and rehabilitation come to fruition in his new forever home made me quite emotional, but it was all happy emotions, very happy emotions,” Zigmond said.
After an initial monitoring period in a medical quarantine pool to build up his immune system, Ranger will slowly be introduced to other resident dolphins and acclimate to the facility’s dolphin lagoons in Florida Bay.
“Ranger is doing just fabulously here at DRC,” Erb said. “He’s eating like a champ. He’s interacting and playing with his toys, and he’s actually started to make more sounds. I think he hears our dolphins during the day, so he’s making all kinds of sounds in air, which is really fun to see.”