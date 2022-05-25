GRASSY KEY — Ranger, an ailing juvenile bottlenose dolphin rescued from waters off Texas a year ago, is settling in at his new home at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center.
The 2-year-old mammal was flown hundreds of miles from the Lone Star State to Grassy Key, where he spent six weeks in a medical quarantine pool specifically designed to strengthen his eating, immune system and bond with human caretakers.
Ranger was originally discovered stranded in the waters surrounding Goose Island State Park and was suffering from serious health issues, including a respiratory infection and dehydration, following his mother’s death, and at such a young age, he hadn’t yet adapted to the wild.
On May 13, Ranger was transferred to the DRC’s primary dolphin lagoon, and after two weeks, has found a place in his forever home in the facility.
The marine mammal has showed consistent signs of progress since moving to the facility, as he quickly accepted food from Linda Erb, vice president of animal care and training at the Dolphin Research Center, just 45 minutes after arriving.
Erb has been living in the Keys since she age 2 and has harbored a fascination for the ocean, dolphins and other wildlife since childhood. She began volunteering at the DRC in 1978 and was hired as a full-time employee in 1979.
“I’ve met a lot of dolphins over the years, and they all have this personality and sense of confidence. Ranger is a very confident little boy. He knows what he wants. He is a good communicator, and when I first met him, he impressed me right away. He didn’t hesitate to eat his fish right off the bat,” she said.
However, for this highly intelligent species, an activity as simple as eating isn’t enough fun for Ranger and other dolphins at the facility.
“He wants to do things. He likes to play mental games and physical games with his body, like following a target, getting a toy or putting two toys together and seeing what he can do. He likes to work with multiple things, which is fascinating. He’s a bold, outgoing little dolphin, and I think that works in his favor in this habitat with all the other dolphins,” Erb said.
One reason that Ranger was placed in the quarantine pool was to make sure that he didn’t get sick after traveling from Texas. His pool was slowly transitioned from the original water from his former home to the local water where his new friends were eagerly waiting for his transfer to the primary dolphin lagoon.
“We actually did a water exchange, and transitioned him little by little,” Erb said.
Ranger’s blood was also tested to ensure that he wouldn’t become sick during the transfer process.
“Sometimes when they travel, they can pick up a bug. So, we wanted to make sure he was completely healthy,” Erb said.
Ranger hadn’t been with other dolphins in over a year, but while he was in the medical pool, he was already communicating with the other permanent residents of the facility.
With the medical pool being just a short distance from the lagoon, Ranger could detect the sonar signals from the other dolphins.
“I could see him lifting his head and kind of listening, and sometimes, he would make sounds, too,” Erb said. “Their primary way of communicating with each other is making underwater sounds, and when we got him out of the stretcher and into his habitat, he started swimming around, and the other dolphins noticed right away.”
To remove Ranger from quarantine, DRC staff used a special marine stretcher, giving him an opportunity to swim freely in the natural Florida Bay water of the facility’s main lagoon.
He was placed into his own lagoon at the beginning, mere feet away from his nearby neighbors.
“Ten females were all lined up at the fence, just talking away to him. Fourteen females and five males live in nearby lagoons, so you can imagine all the sounds that little boy heard. It’s like you’re at a party, and all the sudden, you’re the focus of attention. I’ve seen other baby dolphins here that were overwhelmed by that and would hide behind their trainer,” she said.
Erb thought she would need to wait one day before allowing Ranger to meet the others face to face, but the decision was made to open the gate just four hours after he was placed in the individual lagoon at 10 a.m.
After entering the lagoon, Ranger has been introduced to other permanent residents of the DRC in phases, with two 8-year-old females getting the first opportunity to meet him.
He’s already formed a bond with one of the females, Summer, who has taken on a mother-like role. The older female taught Ranger how to swim through the gate. Eventually, he will meet the male dolphins.
“This is a whole other kind of social group. They play and roughhouse each other, because that’s how these males learn how to be in the wild. He will meet them when he gets old enough, probably a few years down the line,” Erb said.
Dolphins’ intelligence is also evident through the social structures they form, Erb said.
“They live with their kids and spend time in large social groups. They use their brains for different things, and part of the reason they fascinate us is because we are both social creatures,” Erb said.
Ranger and other dolphins who live at the DRC will continue to serve an educational role for human visitors since the animals cannot return to the wild.
“People can get up close and look them in the eye, and they will know the importance of protecting the wild dolphins,” she said.
In other parts of the world where dolphin sanctuaries do not exist, injured dolphins often have no alternative than to struggle to survive. Ranger, for example, would have likely perished because he did not yet know how to hunt fish, especially considering that his mother wasn’t around to teach him necessary survival skills.
“What we do is important, and these guys are living an amazing life here. They’re happy to have people as friends, which is something other dolphins don’t get, along with great medical care,” Erb said.