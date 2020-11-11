GRASSY KEY — An orphaned baby female manatee that was rescued by members of Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team on May 2 has been transferred to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, according to DRC.
Named "Squirrel," she now weighs 133 pounds and measures 4.5-feet. Soon after arriving at her new home, accompanied by another young rescued manatee named "Scampi," "Squirrel" bonded with a mature female manatee. Columbus staff reports that they eat, snooze and swim together throughout the day.
"Squirrel" was originally rescued from the water off of Schooner Bay Drive in Tavernier. She had been seen alone without her mother for more than a day when residents contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
DRC staff scooped her out of the water and carried her to shore. She was then transported to Miami Seaquarium, where she was rehabilitated with other manatees for the last five months.
“We are thrilled that this little girl is doing great,” said Mary Stella, director of media at Dolphin Research Center who participated in the rescue. “The long-range hope is that when she is older, she can return and be released back into her home waters in the Florida Keys.”
Dolphin Research Center is the licensed manatee rescue team for the Keys and provides this service on a volunteer basis.