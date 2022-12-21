FLORIDA KEYS — The residents of the Sun Outdoors RV communities in both Key Largo and Marathon received news on Oct. 5 of their pending rental agreement termination that will almost certainly darken their holidays.
Residents at the two RV parks received a letter from Sun Outdoors advising them of the termination of their RV agreements beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and informing them that all personal belongings will need to be removed at the RV owner’s expense.
This action initiated widespread anger and confusion among many of the long-standing tenants. Over a few short weeks following the notification, conflicting and in many cases, inconsistent communication followed. One former tenant said he believes it all comes down to money — the parks are trying to woo higher-paying renters, he said.
Sun Outdoors manages RV parks in 27 states and has upwards of 13 parks in Florida, including three in the Florida Keys. The Rip Tide property in Key Largo and the Pelican RV Park on Grassy Key are both Sun Outdoors communities.
Under Monroe County land use regulations, the tenancy of an RV in a lawful RV park space must be less than six months. But in the Keys, where affordable housing is increasingly rare, some RV owners keep their vehicles in parks year-round.
Marathon Planning Manager Brian Shea provided a U.S. Census report that identifies Pelican Motel and Trailer Park on Grassy Key as having an inventory of 85 RVs and zero mobile homes. Sun Outdoor communities are both currently zoned as RV parks, not as mobile home parks.
Sun Communities Inc., the parent company based out of Southfield, Michigan, submitted statements about the changes to the Free Press.
“Please be aware this is a RV resort and not a manufactured housing community,” Nate Philippsen, senior vice president of marketing, said in an email. “We reached out to all our RV resort guests and all are welcome to stay for as long as they like, which has always been the case. We are simply updating our reservation structure and providing our loyal guests with an additional discount from January to March. Long-term agreements will no longer be available at this location. RV guests with long-term agreements that are going to month-to-month have been offered a highly discounted rate through March 2023.”
Philippsen did not respond to a request as to what the new 2023 monthly guest rates would be. When asked why residents were given less than 90 days to move, he said, “Our RV guests were given 90 days’ notice as to the change in reservation structure.”
Philippsen added that Sun Outdoors has no plans to sell the Key properties.
When the termination letters were first received, several of the parks’ winter residents reached out to WSVN7 in Miami for a news report because of their fear and frustration.
Erik Gagnon and fiancée Tracey Stokes, included in the television piece, lived at the Sun Outdoors Key Largo community in their RV since 2018. Gagnon found what he called the “perfect camper” because of its windows that laid claim to the views off the Key Largo property.
Gagnon, a retired plumber and contractor, shared his experience by phone. He and Stokes left Key Largo on Nov. 12 for their new home in Georgetown, Texas. He said he tried to find a spot anywhere else in Florida but given the snowbird migration time of year and the impacts of Hurricane Ian, nothing was available.
“That was so unfortunate since all my family, including my mother, lives in Florida,” Gagnon said.
Before receiving the termination letter, Gagnon said he found indications on social media that something was up. He did some investigating and learned that other Sun Outdoor park residents in Florida were receiving the same type of notification. He added that after repeated phone and email attempts to understand what was happening, it was clear to him “corporate wouldn’t own up to it.”
Gagnon knew of eight full-time residents at the Key Largo location forced to scramble to find new housing, and all were having big challenges doing so.
“One of my neighbors is a Monroe County inspector who told me he was instructed to keep quiet about the situation by his boss because it ‘would be bad press for Monroe County’s housing situation.’”
“There’s no affordable housing here as it is,” Gagnon continued. “These were business owners who lived here. This wasn’t low-income housing.”
He added that while some park residents were winter residents, many more were long-term renters.
Gagnon believes the goal of the letter is to get rid of old renters, many paying comparatively low rates, and bring in a new class of RV owners who would pay significantly higher rates.
He said he was paying $1,200 a month and that a few weeks after the letter and many resident complaints, he was told he could stay for an additional six months, but after March 1, the lease rate was going up to $3,000 a month.