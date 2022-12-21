Sun

Sun Outdoors has an office in Marathon.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

FLORIDA KEYS — The residents of the Sun Outdoors RV communities in both Key Largo and Marathon received news on Oct. 5 of their pending rental agreement termination that will almost certainly darken their holidays.

Residents at the two RV parks received a letter from Sun Outdoors advising them of the termination of their RV agreements beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and informing them that all personal belongings will need to be removed at the RV owner’s expense.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com