Turtle

Tortie, a juvenile green sea turtle, goes home with the satellite tracking device.

 LARRY BENVENUTI/Contributed

MARATHON — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Turtle Hospital was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from Sombrero Beach last Friday to join the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like “race” that follows the long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months.

The educational outreach program is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy to raise awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival.