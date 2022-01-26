MARATHON — The Marathon City Council during a special meeting Monday failed to reach a decision to fill the seat vacated by Trevor Wofsey, who resigned on Jan. 7. The four council members were deadlocked on two candidates, so an additional special call meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, in an effort to break the stalemate.
Fourteen people applied for the vacancy, although only eight were present at the Jan. 24 meeting. Each candidate was allowed two minutes to address Mayor John Bartus and councilmen Steve Cook, Luis Gonzalez and Dan Zieg. One person who applied late was denied entrance to the selection process.
After all candidates were heard, the council voted to move two forward to a final vote: Jody “Lynny Thompson” Del Gaizo, who ran in the November 2021 election and finished third in the overall voting, and Robyn Still, a former law enforcement officer and owns The Tackle Box in Marathon.
What followed was a 2-2 tie that could not be broken on three separate votes. Zieg and Gonzalez argued that Del Gaizo, who received 648 votes in the last council election, should be put forward. Zieg argued that the council should “respect the will of the voters.” Cook disagreed, saying the election and this special meeting were separate and distinct.
Bartus proposed a coin toss or drawing of lots to break the tie, to which neither applicant agreed. The council has until Feb. 4 to name a replacement under city charter rules.