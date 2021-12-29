LONG KEY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office briefly closed U.S. 1 near mile marker 69 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, while investigating a report of an armed, suicidal person.

The sheriff’s office was notified by Texas law enforcement that the person may be in the Florida Keys. A vehicle matching a description was found in the area.

A person was found inside the vehicle dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation. No foul play is believed to be involved in the incident.