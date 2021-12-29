Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LONG KEY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office briefly closed U.S. 1 near mile marker 69 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, while investigating a report of an armed, suicidal person.
The sheriff’s office was notified by Texas law enforcement that the person may be in the Florida Keys. A vehicle matching a description was found in the area.
A person was found inside the vehicle dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident remains under investigation. No foul play is believed to be involved in the incident.