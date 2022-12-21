A Maryland motorist, left, accepts an onion instead of a traffic citation from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Col. Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Marathon. For drivers slightly speeding through a school zone on the Overseas Highway, Caputo offered them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Col. Lou Caputo, left, costumed as the Grinch, and Deputy Andrew Leird, right, wave at a school bus on the Overseas Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Marathon. It’s a holiday tradition in the Keys that Caputo began 20 years ago to educate drivers that Keys schools remain in session through Friday, Dec. 16.
ANDY NEWMAN/TDC
MARATHON — Motorists who drive a little too fast through selected school zones on the Overseas Highway during the holidays might get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume last week and stood side-by-side with other officers as they aimed a radar speed detector at cars traveling by Stanley Switlik Elementary School in Marathon.
Caputo said he portrays the fictional character, created by children’s author Dr. Seuss, to give motorists a “gift,” but also to call attention to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.
“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating, even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to be aware of that, and we want them to slow down.”
Caputo and deputies have been staging Grinch speed enforcement details in selected Keys school zones for 20 years.
Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and odorous onions presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that will likely get a ticket.
When a car is pulled over, deputies approach the driver to check the vehicle’s license plate and the driver’s license. If all is in order, the deputy asks the motorist to wait in the car. That’s when the Grinch makes his appearance to chat with the driver, reinforce the reason for the traffic stop and offer the choice between a citation and an onion.
“It catches them off guard, Caputo said. “So when I present the onion to them, they’re contemplating what to do. But when I give them a clear choice of a citation, or the onion, they will take the onion. And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”
Florida Keys schools began their holiday break on Friday, Dec. 16. Students return from the break on Wednesday, Jan. 4.