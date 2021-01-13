DUCK KEY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating three paintings reported stolen from Hawk’s Cay Resort on Dec. 10.
The three paintings are each valued at $300. They are abstract marine paintings signed by artist BJ Royster. Each 10-by-8-inch painting was in a 16-by-14-inch white frame. They are titled “My Ocean,” “Pink & Blue Fish” and “Pink Fish.”
The paintings were hanging in the wall of the resort lobby by hanging wire. It does not appear tools or force was used to remove them. Additionally, there did not appear to be any force used to enter the building. It is believed the theft occurred during daylight hours.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Matthew O’Neill at 305-289-2430.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tips may also be submitted online at floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone.