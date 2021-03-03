MARATHON — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage incident involving Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Middle Keys Victim Advocate Sever Hustad that reportedly occurred Monday, Feb. 22.
The alleged incident involved the use of a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Hustad has been suspended without pay. The FHP is conducting a criminal investigation. Sheriff Rick Ramsay also opened an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident. Hustad’s employment status will be determined at the conclusion of the investigations, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
“This is an unfortunate case that required immediate action on my part,” Ramsay said. “My policy is always to be as transparent as possible with the citizens of this county. As always, when bad things happen in the sheriff’s office, I want you to hear it from me first.”