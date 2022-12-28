MARATHON — After just over three years, former Marathon City Council member Dan Zieg’s petit theft charge remains unresolved.

On Dec. 8, 2019, then-Councilman Dan Zieg was arrested with his domestic partner, Marathon City Clerk Diane Clavier, on one count of second-degree petit theft in the alleged theft of a sign belonging to then-Councilman Mark Senmartin.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com