MARATHON — The Coast Guard, Everglades park rangers and campers helped rescue four people from a plane crash last Friday about 25 miles north of the Florida Keys near Cape Sable.
A Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team embarked the four survivors and transported them to Station Marathon, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a notification at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday from Coast Guard District Seven of the crash of a Piper Saratoga aircraft with four people aboard near Marathon, the Coast Guard stated.
Everglades National Park rangers and backcountry campers pulled all four people from the water with no medical issues.
“Thank you to our local partner agencies for quickly arriving on scene and recovering the four people in the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Watson, coxswain at Station Marathon.
“Not only did the quick response help rescue the survivors, but the four people wore their life jackets which helped save their lives as well.”
A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the partially submerged aircraft.