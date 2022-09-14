MARATHON — After a year in temporary offices, City Marina employees are in their new digs. The 1,000-square-foot space has been renovated from top to bottom with one objective in mind — to be hurricane resistant.
“I am never ripping out the drywall again,” Marina Director Sean Cannon said.
The new offices are paneled in high-tech fiberglass that doubles as a whiteboard where staff can leave messages for one another or write to-do lists. It has the added value of better insulation to keep the space cool in the summer months. The renovated office has room for four desks, plus a common room in the rear. Cannon said he’s waiting on special-order outdoor kitchen cabinets that, when another storm inevitably arrives onshore, can be hosed off and put right back into use.
“The cabinets are made out of a composite material and HDPE material,” he said.
The City Marina took a big hit in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Both dinghy docks were destroyed and subsequently replaced — the south outside docks were done in August 2019 and the inside docks were done June 2020.
“My first priority was replacing the docks because our customers come first,” Cannon said. “I was prepared to wait to re-do our office spaces so that we could do them right, with better cost-savings going forward.”
The main lounge area had a foot of storm surge, and the step-down adjacent office had two feet. The renovation’s scope included raising the office floor to create a seamless transition from the lounge while reducing the chance of future storm surge damage.
The tall ceilings in the Marina’s main building allow room for a new loft — almost doubling the space and creating storage well out of storm water’s reach. That’s where the City Marina’s new servers are located, alongside specialized equipment and document archives.
City Marina staff formally occupied the new digs on the last day of August. Cannon said the temporary trailers will be removed in the next few weeks.