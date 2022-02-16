MARATHON — From a life experience standpoint, Robyn Still, sworn in last week as the Marathon City Council’s newest member, seems like a natural fit.
Born and raised in Suches, Georgia, a very small community in north central Georgia’s mountains, Still understands small-town life.
For example, the local school she attended as a child is Woody Gap School, the smallest public school in the state of Georgia. When she attended, there were only eight children to a class.
“It was a very small town,” Still said. “I grew up on a 50-acre farm and my dad raised show cows. Everyone knew everyone in town, and it was a very rural upbringing.”
She attended North Georgia College, which is now the University of North Georgia, and originally planned to pursue a law degree. But she had interned in the records department of the police department while in college and doing so exposed her to law enforcement, which she ultimately turned into a successful 22-year career.
Over time Still worked in detention, road patrol and narcotics, but her passion led her into criminal investigation. She later attained her master’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Phoenix.
Still became a narcotics agent with the Appalachian Drug Task Force, where she was tasked with taking dealers off the streets. She is also the former deputy sheriff at the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.
She attributes her law enforcement experience as a skill that will help her as a council member.
“During my 22 years, I interacted with people on all levels,” she said. “I have the ability to think things through, be open minded and be able to talk to a range of people with varying viewpoints.”
This allows her to take everything into consideration before making critical decisions, she said.
As a Marathon resident for over six years, Still considers herself neutral on issues and stresses her decisions will always be in the best interest of the city.
She has co-owned The Tackle Box in Marathon with her husband for those six years. She admitted the pandemic hurt the bait and tackle business because so much of it is tourist-based, but she added that the locals helped them survive.
Still said she has “employee challenges like everywhere else” but that has leveled off in the past six months. She added she now can break away from the business and immerse herself into council matters since her husband and son have agreed to shoulder more of the business responsibility.
When asked what drew her to public service in Marathon, Still said she “wants to be part of the solutions to problems” and that her fresh perspectives and open mindedness prepares her well.
“I want to make Marathon amazing, a great place to live,” she said. “I’ll review the ordinances and issues that are up for council review, and I have no problem questioning something if I see an issue or need clarification on an issue.”
Still also admitted she’s not afraid to say “I don’t know the answer” to a citizen and even though “some people may be seeking instant action, I need to understand everything about an issue before making any decision.”
Her top three priorities for Marathon are workforce housing, vacation rentals and building permits, although while she is still learning, she recognizes other priorities could arise. Still said she may suggest the council conduct a business impact survey to understand how lack of housing ultimately affects businesses.
“I would like to see Marathon have more affordable housing, but I also know there are no easy answers,” she said. “I’d also like to see people in workforce housing working in Marathon and have priority to live there, particularly firefighters, teachers and service workers.”
Still didn’t run for office last November because she wanted to attend more council meetings and learn the issues better so when she did run this fall — something she planned to do — she’d have a better understanding and be more prepared.
The unexpected opening on the council accelerated that plan, but Still is certain her skills and determination will serve the city well.